Manvi Madhu Kashyap Becomes First Transgender In Bihar To Be Appointed As Sub-Inspector

Patna(Bihar): For the first time Bihar has appointed a transgender person Manvi Madhu Kashyap as a sub-inspector of Police. Speaking to ANI, Manvi Madhu Kashyap said "I would like to thank the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Rehman Sir, Garima Ma'am and all the other people who helped me reach here today. I have struggled a lot in life. For a transgender to come here is very difficult and I have struggled a lot to come here. I am very happy that I am finally at this stage of life."

Talking about not getting admission to other institutes because they believed that Kashyap would spoil the environment, she said "Initially, no other institutes were ready to give me admission and denied saying that I would hamper the environment in their institute. Despite insisting, they denied me several times. After getting admission to this institution, my life improved drastically. I got help from the government as well, and hence I have been able to reach here."

"My family supported me a lot. My parents, brothers and sisters stayed with me in the tough days. They are the reason why I am sitting here." Further, she said "Rehman sir, who helped me get admission in this institute has formed history today. He has proved that a teacher is the biggest gift. I owe all my wins in this training period to him," she said talking about her family being supportive.

Additionally, on June 12, as a win for the transgender community in the country, the Social Welfare Department of Tripura requested all District Magistrates to constitute the transgender protection cells that will act as grievance redressal centres for the people belonging to the transgender community.

The Director of the Social Welfare and Social Education Department Lalfaktlinga Hragnchal said "We have already formed the state Transgender Welfare Board to look after the welfare and empowerment of the transgender community. All the district magistrates have been requested to constitute the transgender protection cells at the district levels. These cells will look after the safety and security-related issues of the people from the LGBTQIA+ community."