4 Students, 2 Teachers & 1 Cook: A Gaya School That Runs More On Funds Than Students!

The Mansa Bigha Primary School located in Khijrasarai in Gaya district of Bihar run by government, seems more like a tuition class than a school

The Mansa Bigha Primary School (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 30, 2025, 1:22 PM IST

Gaya: Despite lakhs being spent by the government to boost infrastructural needs, the Mansa Bigha Primary School in Khijrasarai, Gaya, has not been able to increase its student strength from four to five. Huge school, neat classrooms, teachers and food have failed to draw students in the face of stiff competition from the English medium schools. Established in 1972, it once had a thriving student population, but over the years, the numbers declined.

The school housed in its own two-storeyed building has spacious classrooms, desks, blackboards, and all basic amenities. But the craze for getting children educated in private English medium schools has kept parents away who do not mind shelling a big amount as fees, and making their wards study in stuffed classrooms with deficient facilities.

Due to this, the students and the teachers are uncomfortable in the school. While both the teachers express their eagerness to teach a class full of students, the kids await more of their ilk to play and study together.

The three sisters studying in the Mansa Bigha Primary School (ETV Bharat)

“We want more children to come, so we can play and study together,” says Jahnavi, a fifth-grade student, who is enrolled in the school with two of her siblings. Besides these three, one more kid is also on the rolls. All the four students nurture dreams of becoming doctors, teachers and engineers.

The teachers did not wish to be quoted but said they do not like teaching blank classrooms.

Though there are nearly 150 children in Mansabigha village most families opt for private schools within a 2 km radius, where classrooms are packed with 500–1000 students. Parents still have a belief that students in government schools do not perform well in comparison to the private ones.

The Mansa Bigha Primary School located in Khijrasarai in Gaya district of Bihar (ETV Bharat)

“People have trust issues with government schools even when everything is available free of cost. Moreover sending kids to private schools has become a status symbol for parents,” says Nirbhay Sharma, father of one of the students of the government school.

A classroom in the school (ETV Bharat)

Acknowledging the issue, Gaya District Education Officer Dr. Omprakash said, “We have taken note of this situation and are equally worried. We will investigate about the reasons that has kept the strength so low and take appropriate action,” he said.

A Gaya School That Runs More On Funds Than Students!
A Gaya School That Runs More On Funds Than Students!
A Gaya School That Runs More On Funds Than Students!
