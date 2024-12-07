ETV Bharat / state

Man Who Posed As Missing Child To Cheat Families Held, Say UP Police

Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested the fraudster whose fake kidnapping story could not be cracked by police of several states.

Man's Web of Deceit Exposed: Posed As Missing Child To Cheat Families
The accused Indraraj in police custody (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad Police have unearthed a unique but shocking case of deceit by a man who would pose as a missing child to cheat families who had lost their kids, officials said.

The accused, Indraraj, would trap families by telling false stories of his kidnapping in childhood and live with them as their long-lost son. His deceitful scheme came to the fore after a family, the Tularaams, grew suspicious about him and contacted the police. They had taken him home some days ago, believing his kidnapping story posted by Khoda Police Station on social media following his complaint about his 30-year-old kidnapping.

According to a senior officer, the thorough investigation showed that Indraraj had previously told a similar story to the Dehradun Police in July 2024 and had even spent five months living with a family in Dehradun while posing as their lost son. But as he began to bother the family and was finally compelled to leave, his actual motivations became clear.

Police alleged Indraraj has indulged in several criminal activities as he has cheated at least nine families using his false kidnapping stories. “He would first identify families who had lost their children and target them using their emotions. He would also use police to fulfill his activity,” they said. The accused is currently in police custody, and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the Dehradun Police stated that if the affected family of the district files a complaint, action will be taken against Indraraj.

