Man's Body Exhumed After Daughter Suspects Murder In Kawardha

Kawardha: A joint team of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Police on Thursday exhumed the body of a man, who died three months ago, for autopsy on complaint of his daughter, who suspected he was murdered.

On the orders of Jabalpur High Court, a team of police personnel from the two states along with officials of the administration reached Loharidih village in Chhattisgarh's Kawardha district this morning. After this, body of Shivprasad Sahu alias Kacharu was dug out in the presence of his family members.

Shivprasad's daughter had earlier filed a petition in Jabalpur High Court seeking a proper investigation into her father's death, alleging that he was murdered.

Shivprasad, resident Loharidih had gone to Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh on September 14 for some personal work. On the morning of September 15, his body was found hanging from a tree in a forest under Balaghat police station area. There were several injury marks on the body.

In its preliminary probe, police said that Shivprasad had died by suicide. Angry villagers set the house of deputy sarpanch, Raghunath Sahu on fire on suspicion that he had killed Shivprasad. Raghunath was charred to death.