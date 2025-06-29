Man's Best Friend: Stray Dog Helps Catch A Thief At Chennai Central Rly Station

Chennai: CCTV footage of a stray dog ​​chasing and catching a thief at Chennai Central Railway Station is viral on the internet.

In the video, a large number of passengers can be seen sleeping in a row on the platform. A railway guard can be seen questioning a person about something. Then suddenly the person runs away from there, and the guard chases him. A stray dog ​joins the chase and finally the person is caught and taken to the police station.

The dog can be seen grabbing the young man's shirt to prevent him from breaking free. Usually, well-trained dogs of the police and armed forces engage in such acts, but an ordinary street dog catching a thief without anyone's orders has surprised everyone.

Dogs like German Shepherd, Belgian Malinois, Labrador Retriever, and Doberman help the police and armed forces in detecting explosives and other tasks. But stray dogs seldom engage in such acts especially without supervision. The incident at the railway station shows that the dog not only caught the thief, but also has the ability to closely observe and act on a person's actions.

To find out more about the dog, known as 'Tiger', ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu team went to Chennai Central railway station. "The team was surprised to see Tiger lying peacefully at the Railway Protection Force police station.

' This dog came to Central railway station as a puppy four years ago. Since then, it has considered the Railway Protection Force police station as its home. Tiger comes to the police station in the morning and patrols with us at night," said a police officer. He said Tiger is fed whatever is given to street dogs such as biscuits and rice.