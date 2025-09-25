ETV Bharat / state

Manoj Tiwari Transforms Into Parashurama, Steals The Show At Red Fort Ramlila

September 25, 2025

New Delhi: A huge audience filled the grounds at the Red Fort on the third day of the Luv Kush Ramlila, one of three major events held at the site. It was attended by dignitaries, including Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) President Alok Kumar and Delhi government minister Pravesh Verma. Actor, singer and MP Manoj Tiwari portrayed Lord Parashurama in the epic play. Wielding a red axe, Tiwari entered the stage in a dramatic scene, drawing roaring applause from thousands of spectators. Another highlight of the evening was the Sita Swayamvara scene, which captivated the crowd with LED-lit palatial sets and Sita’s grand entrance holding a garland. Meanwhile, the Nav Shri Dharmik Leela Committee presented emotional episodes from the Ramayana. The play included scenes such as the arrival of King Janak’s messenger, Ahalya’s rescue, Sita’s birth and Janak’s vow.