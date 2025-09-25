ETV Bharat / state

Manoj Tiwari Transforms Into Parashurama, Steals The Show At Red Fort Ramlila

Thousands gathered at Red Fort as Ramlila showcased epic scenes from the Ramayana, featuring dazzling sets, emotional performances, and Manoj Tiwari as Lord Parashurama.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 25, 2025 at 5:02 PM IST

New Delhi: A huge audience filled the grounds at the Red Fort on the third day of the Luv Kush Ramlila, one of three major events held at the site. It was attended by dignitaries, including Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) President Alok Kumar and Delhi government minister Pravesh Verma.

Actor, singer and MP Manoj Tiwari portrayed Lord Parashurama in the epic play. Wielding a red axe, Tiwari entered the stage in a dramatic scene, drawing roaring applause from thousands of spectators. Another highlight of the evening was the Sita Swayamvara scene, which captivated the crowd with LED-lit palatial sets and Sita’s grand entrance holding a garland.

Meanwhile, the Nav Shri Dharmik Leela Committee presented emotional episodes from the Ramayana. The play included scenes such as the arrival of King Janak’s messenger, Ahalya’s rescue, Sita’s birth and Janak’s vow.

Some of the impressive moments, including Shri Ram and Lakshman's visit, Ram and Sita’s first meeting, the worship of Goddess Gauri and Ravana’s vow, gripped the audience. “These stories from the Ramayana convey timeless messages of ideals, dignity and devotion,” said Anil Gupta, chairman of the committee, while thanking the audience for showing interest and enthusiasm.

At Madhavdas Park, the Shri Dharmik Leela Committee portrayed the demons’ torment of sages on Earth, followed by the divine birth of Lord Ram to Maharaja Dasharatha. The play also portrayed the births of Lakshman, Bharat and Shatrughan.

Other key scenes included the brothers’ return to Ayodhya after completing their education, Sage Vishwamitra’s visit to Dasharatha’s court, and the slaying of demons Tadka, Maricha and Subahu. The performance ended with the burning of Tadka’s effigy.

“We will continue bringing the best and grandest performance event year after year, as this gives people inspiration,” said Rakesh Gulia, chief patron of the Shri Religious Ramlila South Delhi in Chirag Delhi.

He said the fourth day will feature scenes of Ahalya’s rescue, the Dhanush Yagya, Sita’s Swayamvara and the Lakshman-Parashurama dialogue.

