ETV Bharat / state

Manoj Kumar Verma Made New Commissioner Of Kolkata Police, Vineet Goyal Removed

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Senior IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma was made the new commissioner of Kolkata Police replacing Vineet Goyal. The decision to remove Goyal was announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Manoj Kumar Verma Made New Commissioner Of Kolkata Police, Vineet Goyal Removed
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Kolkata: Senior IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma was made the new commissioner of Kolkata Police on Tuesday, replacing Vineet Goyal, according to a notification. The decision to remove Goyal, who was under fire over handling of the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar hospital, was announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday night after her meeting with agitating medics.

Goyal, who was of the 1994 batch, was made the ADG and IGP of West Bengal Police's Special Task Force (STF). Verma, an officer of the 1998 batch, was the ADG and IGP (Law & Order) in his last assignment. Jawed Shamim, an IPS officer of the 1995 batch, was made the ADG and IGP (Law & Order).

Kolkata: Senior IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma was made the new commissioner of Kolkata Police on Tuesday, replacing Vineet Goyal, according to a notification. The decision to remove Goyal, who was under fire over handling of the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar hospital, was announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday night after her meeting with agitating medics.

Goyal, who was of the 1994 batch, was made the ADG and IGP of West Bengal Police's Special Task Force (STF). Verma, an officer of the 1998 batch, was the ADG and IGP (Law & Order) in his last assignment. Jawed Shamim, an IPS officer of the 1995 batch, was made the ADG and IGP (Law & Order).

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VINEET GOYALMANOJ KUMAR VERMAKOLKATA POLICEMANOJ KUMAR VERMA NEW COMMISSIONER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.