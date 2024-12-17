ETV Bharat / state

Manoj Jarange Announces Indefinite Fast For Maratha Reservation From January 25

He appealed the government to restart the search for Kunbi records

Maratha agitator Manoj Jarange announced he will stage the indefinite fast for reservation for Marathas from January 25
File photo of Manoj Jarange (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Jalna: Maratha agitator Manoj Jarange announced he will stage the indefinite fast for reservation for Marathas from January 25.

Jarange appealed the Maratha community to showcase their strength and join his fast. "We will not back down now. The Maratha community should show its strength once again. We will not give up until we get reservation. The Maratha community should start preparing for the movement from tomorrow," Jarange said. His call for agitation has emerged as a challenge for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He said the state government had started search for Kunbi records to provide reservation to the Maratha community. However, now the government has stiopped the search, he told mediapersons. He asked the government to search for the records and withdraw cases against Marathas who were part of his movement.

The activist argued the BJP-led government must show its intent to resolve the quota issue by taking concrete steps during the winter session of the state legislature which is being held in Nagpur. "The government has already expressed its commitment to addressing the Maratha community's demands. Now, we expect them to show their sincerity and dedication by taking concrete steps during the session," he insisted.

Jarange asked the government to implement the draft notification of Sage soyare (closed relatives), the Hyderabad, the Bombay and the Satara Gazetteers declaring Maratha as kunbi. Jarange has been demanding implementation of a draft notification that recognises Kunbis as ‘sage soyare’ (those related by birth or marriage) of Marathas and granting reservation in jobs and education to the latter under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. The agrarian Kunbi community already gets quota benefits under the OBC category. He also demanded speeding up the work of the Justice (retd) Sandeep Shinde Committee set up by the Maharashtra government to expedite the process of granting Kunbi certificates to members of the Maratha community, making them eligible for quota.

In February this year, the state legislature unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category. However, Jarange has been insisting on quota to the community under the OBC head.

More Read

Mahayuti Sweep: Did Not Endorse Anybody So How Can My Factor Fail, Asks Jarange

Jalna: Maratha agitator Manoj Jarange announced he will stage the indefinite fast for reservation for Marathas from January 25.

Jarange appealed the Maratha community to showcase their strength and join his fast. "We will not back down now. The Maratha community should show its strength once again. We will not give up until we get reservation. The Maratha community should start preparing for the movement from tomorrow," Jarange said. His call for agitation has emerged as a challenge for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He said the state government had started search for Kunbi records to provide reservation to the Maratha community. However, now the government has stiopped the search, he told mediapersons. He asked the government to search for the records and withdraw cases against Marathas who were part of his movement.

The activist argued the BJP-led government must show its intent to resolve the quota issue by taking concrete steps during the winter session of the state legislature which is being held in Nagpur. "The government has already expressed its commitment to addressing the Maratha community's demands. Now, we expect them to show their sincerity and dedication by taking concrete steps during the session," he insisted.

Jarange asked the government to implement the draft notification of Sage soyare (closed relatives), the Hyderabad, the Bombay and the Satara Gazetteers declaring Maratha as kunbi. Jarange has been demanding implementation of a draft notification that recognises Kunbis as ‘sage soyare’ (those related by birth or marriage) of Marathas and granting reservation in jobs and education to the latter under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. The agrarian Kunbi community already gets quota benefits under the OBC category. He also demanded speeding up the work of the Justice (retd) Sandeep Shinde Committee set up by the Maharashtra government to expedite the process of granting Kunbi certificates to members of the Maratha community, making them eligible for quota.

In February this year, the state legislature unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category. However, Jarange has been insisting on quota to the community under the OBC head.

More Read

Mahayuti Sweep: Did Not Endorse Anybody So How Can My Factor Fail, Asks Jarange

Maharashtra Polls: Jarange Takes U-turn, Says Won't Back Any Party Or Candidate

Maharashtra: Manoj Jarange Patil Warns He Will Take A Stand After Code Of Conduct Comes Into Force

Jarange Ends Fast Over Reservation For Marathas

Maratha Activist Jarange Enters Eighth Day Of Hunger Strike; Health Deteriorates

Maratha Quota Row: Manoj Jarange Patil's Health Deteriorates

Don't Do Politics in the Name of Shivaji Maharaj, Jarange Tells Mahayuti Govt, Oppn

Will Quit Politics If CM Says I Am Hindering Maratha Quota Process: Fadnavis In Swipe At Jarange

Those Seeking Hindu Unity Denied Reservation To Marathas: Manoj Jarange Patil

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MARATHA RESERVATIONHUNGER STIRMARATHA MOVEMENTMANOJ JARANGE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.