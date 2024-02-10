Manoj Jarange Patil Starts Another Hunger Strike over Maratha Reservation

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 13 hours ago

Manoj Jarange Patil Starts Another Hunger Strike Over Maratha Reservation

Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange Patil has demanded more clarity about the recent notification on Maratha reservation over issuance of Kunbi certificates. He said that the certificate should be given to all Marathas.

Jalna (Maharashtra): Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil has yet again launched a hunger strike from today demanding issuance of Kunbi caste certificates for all Marathas entitling them to benefits earmarked under OBC quota. The hunger strike was started at Antarvali village in Maharshtra's Jalna this morning.

Last month, the state government had issued a notification to provide Kunbi certificates to the blood relatives (sage soyare) in the family tree. However, deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that the certificates would be issued only after proper records are furnished by the applicant.

Fadnavis's statement raised doubts among the community members over the government's intention of providing certificates to all Marathas. On January 31, Patil announced to launch an indefinite hunger strike from February 10 demanding Kunbi certificates for all Marathas.

Patil said that the certificates should be given to all who have themselves recorded as Kunbis. He has also demanded from the state government to provide more clarity about the notification.

Patil has been launching repeated hunger strikes since August 9, 2023 on the issue of Maratha reservation. The first phase of hunger strike continued for 17 days. At that time, the government had sought time for 40 days. He had again sat on hunger strike from October 25, alleging that the government did not do anything within the given period. His fast lasted for eight days and the government had sought two months' time.

Read more

  1. Jarange Urges Marathas to Submit Memorandums to MLAs for Strengthening Quota Law
  2. Manoj Jarange Patil Hits Back at Raj Thackeray Over His Comments on Maratha Reservation
  3. Maratha quota: Not sidelined in party, asserts Bhujbal

TAGGED:

Maratha ReservationManoj Jarange PatilKunbi Certificates

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

Valentine's Day: This Visually Challenged Couple Don't Need Eyes to Fall in Love

Hard Task for Hardik Pandya to Captain Mumbai Indians: Irfan Pathan

'Even if he wants to play on one leg': Irfan Pathan On MSD, IPL, and Thala's Future

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.