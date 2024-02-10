Manoj Jarange Patil Starts Another Hunger Strike over Maratha Reservation

Jalna (Maharashtra): Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil has yet again launched a hunger strike from today demanding issuance of Kunbi caste certificates for all Marathas entitling them to benefits earmarked under OBC quota. The hunger strike was started at Antarvali village in Maharshtra's Jalna this morning.

Last month, the state government had issued a notification to provide Kunbi certificates to the blood relatives (sage soyare) in the family tree. However, deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that the certificates would be issued only after proper records are furnished by the applicant.

Fadnavis's statement raised doubts among the community members over the government's intention of providing certificates to all Marathas. On January 31, Patil announced to launch an indefinite hunger strike from February 10 demanding Kunbi certificates for all Marathas.

Patil said that the certificates should be given to all who have themselves recorded as Kunbis. He has also demanded from the state government to provide more clarity about the notification.

Patil has been launching repeated hunger strikes since August 9, 2023 on the issue of Maratha reservation. The first phase of hunger strike continued for 17 days. At that time, the government had sought time for 40 days. He had again sat on hunger strike from October 25, alleging that the government did not do anything within the given period. His fast lasted for eight days and the government had sought two months' time.