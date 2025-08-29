ETV Bharat / state

'Even If Shot Or Jailed, Won't Back Till Demands Are Met': Jarange Starts Indefinite Hunger Strike

Mumbai: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Friday said he will continue his hunger strike even if he is shot or jailed till Marathas get reservation while addressing a rally at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

Addressing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he said, “The opportunity to win the hearts of the Marathas has not gone. Don’t take the wave of discontent of the Marathas on yourself. We only want reservation. If politics is played in this issue, I will not bow down, even if I am shot or jailed. I will fast unto death here until the gulal of reservation is smeared on the heads of the Marathas."

Jarange started an indefinite hunger strike demanding reservation for Maratha community from 10 am. Prior to this, he appealed to his supporters to remain calm.

“We have been following the wisdom of others for 70 years, which has damaged the society. Now we have to use all our strength to take the society forward with unity. We had decided to come to Mumbai and observe an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan. Accordingly, we have come here and started our protest. The government has given permission, now it is your responsibility to ensure there is no arson or stone pelting anywhere. Do not fall prey to fake news or rumours," the activist said.

He said that Kunbi certificates should be given to the relatives of those whose records are found. Hyderabad, Satara and Bombay Gazette should be implemented. All the cases registered during the Maratha agitation should be withdrawn.

Jarange also appealed to the protesters to maintain peace. “We have come here to bring justice to the community. Listen to what anyone has to say, but take your own decision. The government has cooperated, now we should also cooperate. If the government does not extend the permission, we can come again,” he said.