'Even If Shot Or Jailed, Won't Back Till Demands Are Met': Jarange Starts Indefinite Hunger Strike

Mumbai: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Friday said he will continue his hunger strike even if he is shot or jailed till Marathas get reservation while addressing a rally at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.
Addressing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he said, “The opportunity to win the hearts of the Marathas has not gone. Don’t take the wave of discontent of the Marathas on yourself. We only want reservation. If politics is played in this issue, I will not bow down, even if I am shot or jailed. I will fast unto death here until the gulal of reservation is smeared on the heads of the Marathas."
Jarange started an indefinite hunger strike demanding reservation for Maratha community from 10 am. Prior to this, he appealed to his supporters to remain calm.
“We have been following the wisdom of others for 70 years, which has damaged the society. Now we have to use all our strength to take the society forward with unity. We had decided to come to Mumbai and observe an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan. Accordingly, we have come here and started our protest. The government has given permission, now it is your responsibility to ensure there is no arson or stone pelting anywhere. Do not fall prey to fake news or rumours," the activist said.
He said that Kunbi certificates should be given to the relatives of those whose records are found. Hyderabad, Satara and Bombay Gazette should be implemented. All the cases registered during the Maratha agitation should be withdrawn.
Jarange also appealed to the protesters to maintain peace. “We have come here to bring justice to the community. Listen to what anyone has to say, but take your own decision. The government has cooperated, now we should also cooperate. If the government does not extend the permission, we can come again,” he said.
Jarange along with his supporters left for Mumbai from Antarvali Sarathi village in Jalna district on August 27. Accompanied by several supporters and a huge convoy of vehicles, he arrived in the city this morning. Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee in Maratha reservation, is set to meet Jarange today.
Clarifying the government's stand on resolving the matter through discussions, minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said, "Manoj Jarange Patil has reached Mumbai. The court has given him permission to hold a one-day protest. Jarange is ready for discussions with the government and so are we. Reservation has not been made a prestige issue."
Meanwhile, Mumbai Traffic Police has put in place some traffic restrictions in view of the huge crowd expected at the rally. Over 5,000 police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order. Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dr Priyanka Nanavare has issued a directive on avoiding possible traffic disruptions during the rally. Jarange's convoy reached Azad Maidan through Eastern Freeway, which was shut since last night.
In the last two years, this is the ninth rally of Jarange, who has been demanding Maratha community's reservation in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota based on the Kunbi certificates issued to these members.
The Maratha quota activist had first hit the headlines over his hunger strike at Antarvali Sarathi village in September 2023.
