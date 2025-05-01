Manjinder Sirsa Reviews Machines For Dust Mitigation, Pollution Control In Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who earlier ordered a crackdown on polluting industries, on Thursday witnessed the live demonstration of new machines received from the Centre for dust mitigation and curbing pollution outside the Delhi Secretariat.

These machines, namely SG, MRS and WS machines, will be used for environment management and pollution control.

"The arrival of these machines will now help in spraying water, picking up garbage and cleaning the streets of Delhi. We are committed to adopting innovative solutions that are in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a clean India and CM Rekha Gupta's mission of sustainable urban development in Delhi by curbing pollution," Sirsa said.

Later taking to his X handle, Sirsa wrote, "Witnessed a LIVE demonstration of SG, MRS and WS Machines at the Delhi Secretariat. This cutting-edge technology is focused on curbing pollution and dust mitigation."

Responding to the Union Cabinet's recent decision of caste enumeration, the minister said that the Prime Minister had promised that caste census would be conducted in the country and this will help in understanding who needs what and where. If the country has to move forward and become a developed India, then all sections of the society will have to be taken along, he added.

On the issue of Punjab stopping water supply to Delhi and Haryana, he said that the political system of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal runs on lies. "They have nothing but lies. Whatever they say are all lies. Unfortunately, Kejriwal has spread the disease of lies to Bhagwant Mann as well," he added.