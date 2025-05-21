Manjhi Tribals Defy Tradition To Ban Alcohol In Surguja Village

Surguja: It is a well known fact that alcohol consumption has cultural sanction in several communities in India. Among them are the tribals. It is perhaps because of this that the political class desists from talking about doing away with alcohol or drug addiction. In case of legally sold liquor, the state exchequer earns revenue and the home distilled drinks are a part and parcel of the daily lives.

But what has come as a welcome surprise is the decision of the Manjhi tribal community in a village in Surguja to ban liquor sale and consumption in their village. This is a pointer to the fact that awareness comes from within a community and once it comes, decision making follows. The move attains particular significance in the light of Chhattisgarh having witnessed deaths on account of drinking spurious liquor earlier this year.

The story pertains to Barima village of Manipat area in Surguja district. The people of Manjhi community convened a Panchayat and announced that no one would neither distil any liquor nor drink it.

The general sentiment was expressed by a villager Ram Bilas. He said, “We have decided to stop selling and manufacturing alcohol in the village for the simple reason that the people are getting ruined by alcohol consumption. This decision will be good for the masses as precious human lives will be saved. It is evident that the people who are into heavy drinking often die and this impacts the livelihood of their entire families.”

Women are the component of the society that bears the maximum impact of prevalence of alcohol consumption in a family. They may not be articulate in conveying their feelings but are the worst sufferers.

“It is a common occurrence where people fall down and sustain injuries after drinking. This renders them bedridden for days and there is no employment and subsequent wages. Drinking brings nothing but economic hardships,” said an elderly woman Jugmuniya.

People of Manjhi or Majhwar community are found only in Surguja district. Their estimated population is around 3500. Manjhi is considered to be a sub-caste of Kol tribe. They have the highest population in Mainpat region. People of this caste mostly reside in Gram Panchayats of Harima, Ropakhar, Narmadapur and Kamleshwarpur. Manjhis are said to be the oldest residents of Manipat area.

The initiative announced by the Barima Panchayat stems from bitter experiences. Barima Sarpanch Janpad Manjhi disclosed, “Earlier alcohol was being distilled in almost 100 houses in the village. The havoc this brought was for everybody to see. People would be drunk for most part of the day. The youngsters would not study. All this had a very negative impact on society.”

All this had led to the villagers gathering for a brainstorming session and it was eventually decided to ban the practice of distilling, selling and consuming alcohol.

But blanket changes are difficult to bring. The Barima Sarpanch disclosed that liquor continues to be made in a few houses in the village about whom the Panchayat has approached the local Police. It is being expected that the Police would ensure that the Panchayat decision is implemented in totality.

Many people think that the spark lit in Barima village can go a long way in tackling alcohol addiction in the entire region. Already the efforts being made to tackle alcohol and drug addiction in Chhattisgarh have proved to be insufficient. It is felt that the state needs a big campaign against the menace of alcohol in particular.

Interestingly, Pandit Priya Sharan Tripathi of Raipur had joined hands with several women’s organizations to start a movement when the state government was led by Chief Minister Raman Singh. The effort had drawn support from the opposition parties and also the civil society. But the movement lost steam once the Raman Singh government was voted out of power. No major initiative was taken to curtail the menace of high liquor consumption in the state.

Tripathi points out towards the high revenue that is generated from liquor sales in the state. He said that the ratio of legal and illegally manufactured liquor in the state stands at 60:40. According to him the liquor trade that involves both legal as well as home distilled liquor is worth almost Rs 1300 crores.

Tripathi claimed, “When we started the movement, many people including Mahant Ram Sundar Das, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar along with Ajit Jogi and Ramesh Ojha of the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nand Kumar Sai supported the movement."

“But it is also a fact that political parties benefit from liquor. In such a situation why would they close the liquor shops? Instead they give different arguments like liquor is essential in tribal society etc. etc.,” he added.

Tripathi is the founder of Alcohol ban Movement in the state. He contends that there is not much difference between the amount of money governments spend on diseases caused by alcohol and the revenue they collect from its sale.

“But governments do not want to ban alcohol. This shows that prohibition is a political problem and the parties do not want to move forward on the path of prohibition with full force,” he added.

Shedding some more light on the issue, Surguja based writer and a researcher on tribal culture Ranjit Sarathi said, “Alcohol is a part of the traditions of tribal society right from birth to death. When a child is born, alcohol is offered to the ancestors on Chhathi. Similarly when someone dies, alcohol is also brought out in his memory. Alcohol is a part of every ritual of the tribal society. But today the tribal society is becoming aware. People are talking about prohibition of alcohol because it has become necessary."