Manjhi Sulks, Kushwaha Says 'Time Will Tell Rest' After NDA Announces Seat Sharing For Bihar Polls

Patna: Differences among the constituents of the ruling NDA in Bihar have once again come to the fore after the seat-sharing arrangements were announced for the upcoming assembly elections.

Smaller allies Hindustani Awam Morcha, headed by Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha of Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, which got six seats each, have expressed their resentment over the seat-sharing formula.

The ruling NDA on Sunday announced seat sharing for the elections to the 243-member assembly, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and the BJP deciding to contest 101 constituencies each, and leaving the rest for smaller allies. Union minister Chirag Paswan will field candidates of his Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in 29 seats.

Commenting on the seat-sharing arrangements, Manjhi told reporters on Sunday, "What the high command has decided, we have accepted. But by giving us just six seats, they have underestimated us. It may cost the NDA in the elections."

Similarly, Kushwaha, in a late-night post on X, addressed his party workers after seat sharing was announced, and wrote, "Dear friends/colleagues, I seek your forgiveness. The number of seats we got is not as per your expectations. I understand that this decision will hurt those colleagues who aspired to be candidates of our party."