Supreme Court Used Power Of Constitution To Trample Dictatorship: Manish Sisodia On Bail Verdict

New Delhi: AAP leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that Supreme Court used the power of constitution to "trample dictatorship", as he referred to his bail verdict in the Delhi Excise Policy Case.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia addressing party workers in Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

Sisodia said that AAP supremo and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will soon come out of jail as a "conspiracy had been hatched to defame his work".

"Arvind Kejriwal is symbol of honesty, conspiracies being hatched to defame his work....This web of ED and CBI was created because from Kashmir to Kejriwal if anyone asks about Kejriwal, they will say he is doing wonderful work in Delhi and has become a symbol of honesty. BJP, which calls itself the biggest party in the world, could not prove in a single state that honest work is being done in one of their states. 'Bhrastachar ka ek hi kaal, Kejriwal, Kejriwal'...," Sisodia said as he addressed AAP leaders and workers here, a day after he was released on bail in the excise policy case post remaining in jail for 17 months.

The AAP leader said he hoped to get justice in 7-8 months but it took 17 months. "Truth triumphed in the end...Supreme Court used the power of Constitution to trample dictatorship," he said on his bail verdict.

The AAP leader claimed that in jail, he was pained to see businessmen being put behind bars in "fake cases just because they didn't donate money to BJP". "We are just horses of a chariot but our real 'saarthi' is in jail, he will come out soon: Sisodia on incarcerated AAP supremo and CM Kejriwal," he said.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia offered prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place and then paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat here. The Supreme Court on Friday gave Sisodia bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged excise policy "scam" and said his long incarceration of 17 months without trial had deprived him of the right to speedy justice.

On Saturday morning, Sisodia reached the Hanuman temple along with Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including MP Sanjay Singh and ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj. Scores of party workers had gathered on the temple premises to greet him and raised slogans of "Jai Sri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman" as he arrived.

"Lord Bajrang Bali has blessed me. Arvind Kejriwal also has blessings of Lord Bajrang Bali and you will see that Kejriwal ji will also be blessed in the same way," Sisodia said while speaking to the media. He said nothing would be achieved with politics of "hatred and revenge".

"Went to the ancient Hanuman temple and took blessings of Hanumanji and recited Hanuman Chalisa. It was Hanumanji's grace on me that I am here amongst you all today. Hanumanji has special grace on the @ArvindKejriwal Minister too, he will be here amongst us soon. Victory to Bajrang Bali!" Sisodia wrote in a post on X, sharing pictures from his visit to the temple.

Sisodia then went to Raj Ghat where he paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. On Saturday morning, Sisodia shared a picture of having morning tea with his wife, captioning it the "first tea of an independent morning..." Sisodia shared a morning selfie with his wife holding a cup of tea. "First tea of an independent morning... After 17 months," he wrote on X.

After walking out of the Tihar jail on Friday evening, Sisodia said he got bail due to the power of the Constitution, and asserted that the same power will ensure the release of Kejriwal, who is in jail in the case.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 last year for purported irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.