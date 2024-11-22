Manish Sisodia Seeks Relaxation Of Bail Conditions, SC Issues Notice To CBI, ED

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate on a plea by AAP leader and former Delhi's deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, for relaxing bail conditions to present himself before the investigating officer on every Monday and Thursday, in the liquor policy scam case.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices B R Gavai and K V Vishwanathan. The bench sought a response from ED and CBI, after hearing senior advocate A M Singhvi, who represented Sisodia before the bench.

Singhvi contended before the apex court that his client is a respectable person and has appeared before the officer about 60 times. Singhvi also sought an early date of hearing and pointed at the issue of the other side seeking adjournment in the matter.

After hearing submissions, the bench scheduled the matter for further hearing after two weeks’. The bench said it would decide the application on the next date of hearing.

The apex court on August 9, 2024, had granted bail to Sisodia in both CBI and ED cases after having noted that the delay in trial and prolonged incarceration affected his right to liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution. The apex court had set aside the Delhi High Court order, which refused to entertain Sisodia’s bail plea.

As a condition for bail, Sisodia was asked to appear before the investigating officer every Monday and Thursday between 10 am to 11 am. He was arrested on February 26, 2023.