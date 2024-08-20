Manish Sisodia Accuses BJP, LG of Obstructing Desilting of Sewers

New Delhi: AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday accused the BJP and Delhi LG of causing inconvenience to the people by obstructing work on desilting of sewers and water supply. Sisodia made his allegations during his 'Padyatra' campaign in Ghonda constituency. Meeting people in the constituency that is currently held by the BJP, Sisodia, recently released from jail, said he was relieved of his pain of imprisonment by the love of the public.

"If you are in jail, some inconvenience is bound to happen but your love and respect has relieved me of all the pain of the last 17 months," he said. He also urged the public to pray for release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in jail since his arrest in connection with excise policy case on March 21.

"The BJP and LG stopped many such works that caused problems to the people like water supply and cleaning of sewer. We will get it corrected after Kejriwal walks out. The conspiracies of the BJP will fail ultimately," he said. Kejriwal and Sisodia were not arrested because of any "scam" but because they work for the people.

"It's BJP's conspiracy to obstruct works of Delhi government so that people are harassed," he charged. During his foot march, the former deputy CM shook hands with the locals and had brief exchanges with them. The 'Padyatra' campaign was launched by Sisodia from Greater Kailash constituency on August 16. He will visit all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi as part of the AAP's public reach out programme before the Assembly polls due in February next year.