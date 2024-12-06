Manipur Violence: Several Organisations To Stage Rally In Delhi On Dec 22 Over 'PM's Silence'

Guwahati: The silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing violence in Manipur has forced several civil society organisations in the trouble-torn state to stage a protest rally in New Delhi on December 22.

A joint statement issued by at least 20 civil society organisations of Manipur said this on Friday while adding that the protest rally under the theme “Peace and Mutual Coexistence” is being organised as a call to awaken the conscience of the nation and urge the Prime Minister to break his silence on Manipur.

The civil society organisations, which also includes multiethnic and diverse communities of Manipur will also seek an audience with the Prime Minister in between December 22-26 to discuss pathways for peace and reconciliation. As a preparatory step, a two-member team will visit the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on December 16 to formally submit a request for this crucial meeting.

"We hope that the Prime Minister, recognising the plight of the people of Manipur, will grant this appointment and take concrete steps to resolve the crisis. The people of Manipur cannot and will not remain silent while their state continues to burn. The Prime Minister’s silence only intensifies the pain and suffering of those affected by this humanitarian crisis. We urge the Prime Minister to demonstrate leadership, compassion, and resolve by addressing the Manipur crisis with the seriousness it deserves," the organisations said in the joint statement.

"The silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the ongoing crisis in Manipur since May 3, 2023, has left the people of this war-torn state deeply anguished and disillusioned. For over 18 months, Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic strife, leading to untold suffering, displacement, and a breakdown of social harmony. Yet, the Prime Minister of India, who has the constitutional and moral responsibility to address the grievances of the citizens, has chosen to remain silent. This indifference raises serious questions about his commitment to the unity and well-being of the Manipur State," they said.

"It is deeply ironic and disappointing that Prime Minister Modi, on his numerous foreign tours, consistently speaks about world peace and calls for an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, yet he has not uttered a single word about the turmoil and violence in Manipur. While advocating for global reconciliation, his silence on a domestic crisis of such magnitude betrays the trust and hope of the people of Manipur. The burning question that we, the citizens of Manipur, ask today is: How can the Prime Minister of India seek peace abroad while ignoring the cries of his own people at home?" the joint statement said.

"Peace and unity cannot be achieved through indifference but through dialogue and decisive action. It is time for the Prime Minister of India to speak his mind and act in the best interest of the people of Manipur," they added.

The joint statement was signed by at least 20 civil society organisations in Manipur, which includes the Committee of Peaceful Coexistence, Manipur (CPCM) Meetei Meitei Tribe Union (MMTU) Federal Students’ Organisation, Kangleipak (FESOK) United Meitei Pangal Committee (UMPC) Manipuri Students’ Federation (MSF) Committee on Relief & Rehabilitation (CRR) and many others.

It may be mentioned here that ethnic violence erupted between the Meitei people, a majority that lives in the Imphal Valley, and the Kuki-Zo tribal community from the surrounding hills in Manipur on May 3 last year. The violence precedes series of developments in the state which includes a Manipur High Court's order to send a recommendation to the Central government on the demand for a Scheduled Tribe status by the valley-based Meitei community, a decision later criticised by the Supreme Court.

To protest the Meitei demands for the (ST) status, the All Tribal Students' Union Manipur (ATSUM) conducted a peaceful protest march on May 3. After one of these marches, clashes broke out between Kuki and Meitei groups near the border between the Churachandpur district and Bishnupur district, followed by house burning. The violence quickly spread to the Kuki-dominated Churachandpur town and the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley, targeting the minority community in each area.

According to government statistics, over 20 people have been killed in the violence and more than 60,000 people have been displaced due to the violence. About 4,786 houses belonging to both the communities have also been burnt and 386 religious structures were vandalised, including temples and churches, during this period.