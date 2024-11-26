ETV Bharat / state

Manipur Violence: NIA Re-Registers Three Cases On Jiribam Killings

Guwahati: Acting swiftly on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has launched thorough investigations into three major cases relating to the recent spate of violence in Manipur.

The anti-terror agency re-registered three cases afresh on November 13, after the MHA decided to hand over the investigations to NIA considering the gravity of the offences amid escalating violence in the strife-torn state with a view to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the brutal attacks and also to bring the culprits to book expeditiously.

In the first case (FIR No. 29(11) Borobekra PS, dated November 11, 2024), several houses were burnt and two civilians were killed at Borobekra. Later unknown militants had also abducted and murdered 6 persons including 3 women and 3 children, a statement issued by the NIA said on Tuesday.

"The gory incident took place on November 11 when some unknown armed militants fired towards Borobekra police station, as well as some houses and shops located at Jakuradhor Karong, and also set ablaze the latter. The police and CRPF personnel of Borobekra PS retaliated, leading to heavy exchange of fire. Subsequent search operations led to the recovery of two dead bodies inside the burnt houses," the statement said.

The case has been re-registered by NIA as RC-15/2024/NIA/IMP under various sections of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and Arms Act, 1959.

The second case in which NIA has initiated a probe is connected with the November 11 attack on a CRPF post located at Jakuradhor Karong and Borobekra police stations, Jiribam, by armed militants (original FIR No. 30(11) registered at Borobekra PS).