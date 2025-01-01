Manipur Violence: Gehlot Calls CM's Apology 'Insufficient'; Blames PM Modi, Amit Shah

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has criticised Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for apologising to the public over the recent violence in the state and called it “insufficient.” He also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, holding them accountable for the situation in Manipur.

“Manipur’s CM has apologised now, but what happened there is unforgivable,” Gehlot said. He highlighted the incidents of violence, including rape, injustice, and oppression, and questioned, “Why did the state and central governments fail to act effectively? Why the Chief Minister wasn’t removed earlier, stating that over 250 people lost their lives in the unrest.”

Gehlot Targets PM Modi

Former Rajasthan CM accused PM Modi of neglecting Manipur, criticising him for not visiting the state. “If he had visited Manipur, it would have shown his magnanimity,” he said, adding that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah ignored the state entirely. He also said that CM Biren Singh should have resigned earlier to preserve his dignity.

Congress and INDIA Alliance

On opposition unity, Gehlot dismissed comments about removing Congress from the INDIA alliance. He asserted, “Without Congress, no opposition alliance is possible. Congress is the only national party in the INDIA coalition, and alliances are unthinkable without it.”

Gehlot On Farmer Agitation

Addressing the farmers' movement, Gehlot called on the central government to invite farmers' representatives for immediate talks. He referred to the Supreme Court’s remarks on farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal’s health, emphasising the need for urgent dialogue to address farmers’ concerns.

Gehlot also criticised the BJP government in Rajasthan for cancelling nine districts and three divisions. He argued that such decisions would cause immense inconvenience to the public and questioned the government’s focus on cost-cutting over public welfare.