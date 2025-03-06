Manipur Unrest: 'March To Hills' Called Off Over Security Concerns

Guwahati: The Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FCSO) in Manipur, an umbrella unit of several Meitei community organisations, has cancelled their proposed 'March to Hills' programme on March 8, following instructions from the state administration over security concerns.
The 'March to Hills' was announced after Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier this month asked the security forces to ensure free movement across Manipur from March 8, 2025, after reviewing the security situation in the state. Shah had also directed to take strict action against those obstructing restoration in normalcy.
However, just when a glimmer of hope emerged, the Kuki and other tribal organisations warned that there won't be free movement in hill areas until a separate administration for the tribal areas is created.
The Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), a conglomeration of several Kuki and other tribal organisations, had firmly stated that no free movement shall be permitted in Kuki-Zo areas until a resolution that respects the community’s aspirations is reached. The Kukis had also termed the planned 'March to Hills' programme as a provocation by the Meiteis and a threat to their territory.
Sources in the administration, however, said that the FCSO was advised to call off the proposed programme after considering the security aspects. “A senior official had visited some of the Kuki ZO areas recently to assess the situation. After considering all aspects, the FCSO has been asked to call off the 'March to Hills' programme,” said an administrative official on condition of anonymity.
For months, Manipur witnessed violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities that erupted in May 2023, leading to death of over 280 persons from both the communities and displacing over 60,000 people.
The state has been under President's Rule since February 13, 2025, after the then Chief Minister N Biren Singh tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. The impositions came after the government failed to nominate a consensus candidate and the session of the Assembly could not be convened. It is pertinent to mention here that this is the 11th time President's Rule has been declared in the north-eastern state since 1951.
