ETV Bharat / state

Manipur: Uneasy Calm In Kangpokpi District, Additional Security Forces Deployed

Security personnel deployed after clashes break out between Kuki protesters and security forces, in Kangpokpi on Saturday. ( ANI )

Imphal: The situation in violence-hit Kangpokpi district in Manipur remained tense but calm on Sunday morning as the indefinite shutdown called by Kuki-Zo groups against "crackdown by security forces" affected normal life in all areas inhabited by the community in the ethnic strife-torn state.

A protester was killed while over 40 others, including women and policemen, were injured in clashes between Kuki demonstrators and security forces in different parts of Kangpokpi district on Saturday, officials said.

Clashes erupted between demonstrators and security forces in the Kuki-dominated district after police fired tear gas shells to disperse them, as they opposed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive allowing free movement across the state.

Additional security forces have been deployed in Gamghiphai and other parts of the district along the NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur Road) and vehicular patrolling was being conducted to ensure law and order, a district official said.

Protesters clashed with security forces till late on Saturday night as the agitators used catapults against the law enforcers, he said, adding windshields of at least five vehicles of the security forces were damaged.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), a Kuki-Zo body, has extended support to the indefinite shutdown called by Kuki Zo Council (KZC) in all areas inhabited by the community in Manipur to protest the crackdown of security forces on demonstrators protesting free movement along all roads in the ethnic strife-torn state.

In a statement, ITLF said, "Yesterday, the Government of India's decision to allow the movement of Meiteis through Kuki-Zo areas led to agitation and protest in Kangpokpi... the security forces used excessive force on the protesters." Endorsing the indefinite shutdown called in all Kuki-Zo areas, ITLF asked everyone to "adhere to the shutdown in solidarity".

"We respect everyone who came out to protest yesterday," the ITLF said. Manipur Police, in a statement, said 27 security personnel were injured in the attacks by the Kuki protesters who pelted them with stones, and barricaded roads by putting up huge boulders, setting tyres on fire and felling trees.

"Amid the protests, there were incidents of firing from amongst the protesters towards the security forces, to which the security forces retaliated," the statement said.