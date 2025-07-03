ETV Bharat / state

Manipur: Three Militants Arrested, Arms and Ammunition Seized

Imphal: Three militants belonging to different proscribed outfits have been arrested by security forces in Imphal Valley districts of Manipur, police said on Thursday.

Police arrested a member of the banned PREPAK (PRO) outfit from the Meitram area in Bishnupur district on Wednesday. He has been identified as Oinam Hemanjit Singh.

Security forces also arrested an insurgent belonging to the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) outfit from Sekmaijin Maning Leikai area in Imphal East district.