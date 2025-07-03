ETV Bharat / state

Manipur: Three Militants Arrested, Arms and Ammunition Seized

Three militants belonging to different proscribed outfits have been arrested by security forces in Imphal Valley districts of Manipur.

Manipur: Three Militants Arrested, Arms and Ammunition Seized
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : July 3, 2025 at 11:14 AM IST

1 Min Read

Imphal: Three militants belonging to different proscribed outfits have been arrested by security forces in Imphal Valley districts of Manipur, police said on Thursday.

Police arrested a member of the banned PREPAK (PRO) outfit from the Meitram area in Bishnupur district on Wednesday. He has been identified as Oinam Hemanjit Singh.

Security forces also arrested an insurgent belonging to the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) outfit from Sekmaijin Maning Leikai area in Imphal East district.

The militant, identified as Oinam Tomba Singh (57), was involved in extortion from various petrol pumps in Kakching and Thoubal districts.

Police also arrested an active cadre of Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) from Elang Khangpokpi Awang Leikai in Kakching district on Wednesday. He has been identified as Lourembam Suresh (47).

Meanwhile, security forces seized a .303 rifle with magazine, two 9mm pistols with magazines, one 12-bore single-barrel gun, four hand-grenades, a wireless set with charger and two detonators from the foothills of Andro Khuman (Baruni Hill) in Imphal East district on Wednesday.

Imphal: Three militants belonging to different proscribed outfits have been arrested by security forces in Imphal Valley districts of Manipur, police said on Thursday.

Police arrested a member of the banned PREPAK (PRO) outfit from the Meitram area in Bishnupur district on Wednesday. He has been identified as Oinam Hemanjit Singh.

Security forces also arrested an insurgent belonging to the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) outfit from Sekmaijin Maning Leikai area in Imphal East district.

The militant, identified as Oinam Tomba Singh (57), was involved in extortion from various petrol pumps in Kakching and Thoubal districts.

Police also arrested an active cadre of Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) from Elang Khangpokpi Awang Leikai in Kakching district on Wednesday. He has been identified as Lourembam Suresh (47).

Meanwhile, security forces seized a .303 rifle with magazine, two 9mm pistols with magazines, one 12-bore single-barrel gun, four hand-grenades, a wireless set with charger and two detonators from the foothills of Andro Khuman (Baruni Hill) in Imphal East district on Wednesday.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MANIPUR MILITANT ARRESTMANIPUR POLICEMANIPUR VIOLENCE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon, Set To Launch To Space Station In June 2026

Is Miyazaki Mango Just A Hype : Malihabad Farmers Say 'Lakhon Wala Aam' Only For Selfies, Not For Sale In India

Dikhow Bridge: Assam's Forgotten British-Era Lifeline Echoes With Neglect

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.