Manipur Students Stage Protests Over Drone And Missile Attacks

Imphal: Thousands of school and college students protested in front of the Manipur Chief Minister’s Secretariat and Raj Bhavan, calling for the protection of the state’s "territorial and administrative integrity" and demanding decisive action against those responsible for recent drone and missile attacks that resulted in two deaths and over 10 injuries.

The students, chanted slogans such as "Long Live Manipur," "Resign all incompetent MLAs," and "Give Unified Command to State Government," expressing their frustration with the authorities over their handling of the situation. Later, the students met Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Governor L Acharya.

Student representatives who met Acharya later told reporters that they placed six demands, including the removal of the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Security Advisor to the state government for their alleged failure to control the violence. They also called for the Unified Command, currently chaired by former CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh, to be handed over to Singh.

On Sunday, the state government during a meeting with Acharya had also demanded that the "Home ministry-run Unified Command" be handed over to the state government. The Unified Command oversees security operations in the state and includes various security agencies.

College student M. Sanathoi Chanu, who met Singh, told reporters, "We want to study freely without disruptions. We urged the CM to end the conflict as soon as possible." In Thoubal district, students in uniforms staged a rally demanding a guarantee of the state's territorial and administrative integrity and opposing any form of separate administration.

Similarly, in the Kakching district, thousands of locals held a mass rally protesting recent civilian killings by suspected Kuki militants. They called for the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement and urged the state government to take a more proactive role in addressing the violence against civilians.