ETV Bharat / state

Manipur: Security Forces Recover Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition In Thoubal

author img

By ANI

Published : Jun 24, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

In a joint operation between the Assam Rifles and Manipur police in the Thoubal district, a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and warlike stores was recovered on Sunday, officials said.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition and warlike stores were recovered in a joint operation conducted by the Assam Rifles and Manipur police in Thoubal district of Manipur.
Representational Image (ETV Bbar)

Imphal (Manipur): A huge cache of arms and ammunition and warlike stores were recovered in a joint operation conducted by the Assam Rifles and Manipur police in Thoubal district of Manipur, an official statement from Assam Rifles said on Sunday.

As per the official statement, the operation resulted in the recovery of one 12 bore single barrel gun, one 12 bore Bolt action rifle, one 9 mm CMG, ammunition, and grenades.

The operation was launched following a specific intelligence regarding the presence of arms and ammunition in general area Waithou Ridge. "Acting on specific intelligence of presence of arms and ammunition in general area Waithou Ridge area of Thoubal district in Manipur, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a joint operation and recovered one 12 bore single barrel gun, one12 bore Bolt action rifle, one 9 mm CMG, ammunition, grenades and warlike stores," said the official statement from Assam Rifles

"The recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police," added the statement. Earlier, Manipur Police on Friday said that security forces arrested three insurgents from Shantong near Lamlong Village, Tengnoupal District.

The arrested individuals are Thiyam Lukhoi Luwang (21) of the KYKL Group, Keisham Premchand Singh (24) of the KYKL Group, and Inaobi Khundrakpam (20) of the KCP Noyon Group.

Read More

  1. Arms, Ammunition Seized by CBI during Search Operation in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali
  2. Cops Bust Inter-State Illegal Weapon Smuggling Ring, Huge Cache of Arms Seized From Palamu

TAGGED:

CACHE OF ARMS RECOVERS IN THOUBALCACHE OF AMMUNITION RECOVERSARMS AMMUNITION RECOVERS IN MANIPUR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.