Manipur: Security Forces Recover Arms, Explosives From Troubled Kangpokpi, Churachandpur

Imphal: Security forces recovered a cache of arms and explosives in Manipur's Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts, police said on Friday. A joint operation by Manipur Police and Central Reserve Police Force in Kangpokpi district's Haraothel and Lambung hilltops on Thursday led to the recovery of an improvised projectile launcher (pump), 11 unused bombs, each weighing around 1.5 kg, and 10 empty shell cases, a police statement said.

In a separate operation at Suangdai in Churachandpur district, a combined team of police and Assam Rifles recovered a variety of weapons, including a homemade 9 mm pistol and a single-barrel shotgun. The team also seized Myanmar currency, a bulletproof jacket, and camouflage uniforms. On Wednesday, Assam Rifles' troops recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) in Thoubal district during a search operation. The IED was recovered in Salam Patong village under the jurisdiction of Nongpok Sekmai police station, the statement added.