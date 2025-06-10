ETV Bharat / state

Manipur: Protests Against Arrest Of Arambai Tenggol Leader Continues, 2 Policemen Injured

Clashes erupted in Khurai Lamlong area, prompting security personnel to fire several rounds of tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

Manipur: Protests Against Arrest Of Arambai Tenggol Leader Continues, 2 Policemen Injured
Security personnel keep a vigil amid ongoing protests, in Imphal, Manipur, Monday, June 9, 2025 (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : June 10, 2025 at 12:04 PM IST

1 Min Read

Imphal: Manipur continued to witness protests as demonstrators defied prohibitory orders and clashed with security forces across several districts of Imphal valley demanding the unconditional release of the arrested Arambai Tenggol leader Kanan Singh and four others, police said on Tuesday.

Clashes erupted in Khurai Lamlong area of Imphal East district on Monday night, prompting security personnel to fire several rounds of tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. At least one four-wheeler was reportedly torched by the protesters, police said. Protests, such as roadblocks and burning of tyres, were also held in Thoubal and Kakching districts.

Tensions also flared in Tera area of Imphal West district on Monday evening when unidentified miscreants fired at security forces."At least seven rounds from small firearms were fired in Tera area when CRPF personnel were clearing roadblocks put up by protesters.

Paramilitary forces along with state police rushed to carry out search operations to nab the culprits, but protesters foiled further in-depth search operations," an official said. In Bishnupur district's Nambol, at least two police personnel sustained minor injuries during a confrontation with demonstrators. "An FIR has been registered following an incident in Nambol after two Manipur Police personnel were injured during a confrontation with protesters," officials said.

According to authorities, the injuries occurred while a team led by Bishnupur SP attempted to clear roadblocks along Nambol road, which led to a clash between protesters and security forces. On Tuesday morning, the streets of Imphal witnessed normal business activities with many rushing to purchase essential items from roadside vendors.

Imphal: Manipur continued to witness protests as demonstrators defied prohibitory orders and clashed with security forces across several districts of Imphal valley demanding the unconditional release of the arrested Arambai Tenggol leader Kanan Singh and four others, police said on Tuesday.

Clashes erupted in Khurai Lamlong area of Imphal East district on Monday night, prompting security personnel to fire several rounds of tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. At least one four-wheeler was reportedly torched by the protesters, police said. Protests, such as roadblocks and burning of tyres, were also held in Thoubal and Kakching districts.

Tensions also flared in Tera area of Imphal West district on Monday evening when unidentified miscreants fired at security forces."At least seven rounds from small firearms were fired in Tera area when CRPF personnel were clearing roadblocks put up by protesters.

Paramilitary forces along with state police rushed to carry out search operations to nab the culprits, but protesters foiled further in-depth search operations," an official said. In Bishnupur district's Nambol, at least two police personnel sustained minor injuries during a confrontation with demonstrators. "An FIR has been registered following an incident in Nambol after two Manipur Police personnel were injured during a confrontation with protesters," officials said.

According to authorities, the injuries occurred while a team led by Bishnupur SP attempted to clear roadblocks along Nambol road, which led to a clash between protesters and security forces. On Tuesday morning, the streets of Imphal witnessed normal business activities with many rushing to purchase essential items from roadside vendors.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MANIPURMANIPUR PROTESTSARAMBAI TENGGOL LEADER KANAN SINGHMANIPUR POLICE POLICEMEN INJURED

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.