Manipur Police officer abducted by Meiti group Arambai Tengol; rescued swiftly

By PTI

Published : Feb 27, 2024, 9:42 PM IST

Manipur Police officer, ASP Amit Kumar, was abducted by Meiti group Arambai Tengol on Tuesday evening. Later, the officer was rescued after the force launched an operation swiftly, officials said.

Imphal: Meitei activist organisation Arambai Tenggol abducted a Manipur additional superintendent of police Tuesday evening and he was rescued within hours after the force launched an operation swiftly, officials said.

ASP Amit Kumar, posted with the Operations Cell of the Manipur Police, was taken away from his residence in Wangkhei by a group of Arambai Tenggol members who came firing shots. Alarmed by the gunshots, the officer's father contacted his son who rushed to the scene with a small team.

But, the outnumbered police force was unable to prevent the kidnapping as the activist members swiftly took Kumar and fled. However, the Manipur Police quickly mobilised forces, launching a successful rescue operation to ensure the safe return of the abducted officer within hours. The incident highlights the ongoing tensions between activist groups and law-enforcement in the region.

