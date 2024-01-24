Loading...

Manipur on Edge After Meitei Radical Group Arambai Tenggol Asks MLAs to Meet Them

By PTI

Published : Jan 24, 2024, 11:01 AM IST

Arambai Tenggol, a radical outfit formed by majority Meiteis, is believed to be planning to enter iconic Kangla fort with arms before the meeting. Sources said alarmed over intelligence inputs, security forces were deployed at the high-security area where the Raj Bhavan, CM Secretariat, Manipur Police headquarters, 1st Manipur Rifles complex and Kangla fort are situated.

Imphal: Security has been beefed up in and around Manipur capital Imphal as the Arambai Tenggol, a radical group that came under scanner for attack on Kukis, has asked all ministers and MLAs of the valley districts for a meeting at Kangla Fort here on Wednesday, an official said.

Arambai Tenggol mobilised 50,000 people and engaged them to guard villages in the valley areas of the state, has asked all ministers and MLAs of the valley districts to come for discussions, the details of which have not been specified, the official said, adding "there are intelligence reports that they (Arambai Tenggol) are planning to enter Kangla fort with arms before the meeting.

Security forces in full battle gear are guarding the high-security area where the Raj Bhavan, CM Secretariat, Manipur Police headquarters, 1st Manipur Rifles complex and Kangla fort are located.

They have barricaded all the entry points to the Kanga fort. The Kangla fort served as the royal seat of the Manipur kingdom till 1891. Earlier too, Arambai Tenggol had asked all legislators to attend a meeting at Kangla Fort, the official said.

A three-member Union home ministry team met the leaders of the group at the residence of Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba on Monday, the official said. The group has demanded the delisting of Kukis from the ST list, deportation of refugees to camps in Mizoram, border fencing, replacement of Assam Rifles with other paramilitary forces and revoking Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement between Centre and Kuki militant groups, officials said.

