Manipur: NPF, MPP candidates file nominations

Imphal: Candidates of the NPF and MPP on Monday filed nominations for contesting the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat and the Inner Manipur constituency, respectively, an election official said. Naga People's Front candidate K Timiothy Zimik, 62, and Manipur People's Party nominee Rajkumar Somendro (50) filed their nominations earlier in the day, he said.

While Zimik is a former Indian Revenue Service officer, Somendro is an actor. Elections to the two Lok Sabha seats in the northeastern state will be held on April 19 and April 26.