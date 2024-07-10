ETV Bharat / state

Manipur: Normal Life Takes Hit Due To 12-hour Total Shutdown In Kuki-majority Areas

author img

By PTI

Published : 20 hours ago

Markets, educational institutions and banks remained closed in Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl and Tengnoupal districts, owing to the 6 am-to-6 pm strike call by the Kuki Inpi, official sources said. Government offices also recorded thin attendance, they said.

Rahul Gandhi meets with victims of Manipur violence, at a relief camp in Churachandpur on July 8, 2024.
Rahul Gandhi meets with victims of Manipur violence, at a relief camp in Churachandpur on July 8, 2024. (ANI)

Imphal/Churachandpur: Normal life was affected in at least four districts of Manipur due to a 12-hour total shutdown called by a major Kuki organisation of the northeastern state to protest against the arrest of five people belonging to the community.

Markets, educational institutions and banks remained closed in Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl and Tengnoupal districts, owing to the 6 am-to-6 pm strike call by the Kuki Inpi, official sources said. Government offices also recorded thin attendance, they said.

Security was heightened in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi to ensure that no untoward incidents occur, the sources said. In Churachandpur and Tengnoupal, protestors demonstrated and chanted slogans at many places, denouncing the arrest. The recent arrest of two persons in Jiribam and three others in Kangpokpi poses a significant security threat for them, the Kuki Inpi had said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ethnic violence in Manipur since May last year has resulted in the death of over 200 people, while thousands have been rendered homeless.

Read More

Call For 12-hour 'Total Shutdown' Given In Kuki-majority Areas Of Manipur

Imphal/Churachandpur: Normal life was affected in at least four districts of Manipur due to a 12-hour total shutdown called by a major Kuki organisation of the northeastern state to protest against the arrest of five people belonging to the community.

Markets, educational institutions and banks remained closed in Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl and Tengnoupal districts, owing to the 6 am-to-6 pm strike call by the Kuki Inpi, official sources said. Government offices also recorded thin attendance, they said.

Security was heightened in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi to ensure that no untoward incidents occur, the sources said. In Churachandpur and Tengnoupal, protestors demonstrated and chanted slogans at many places, denouncing the arrest. The recent arrest of two persons in Jiribam and three others in Kangpokpi poses a significant security threat for them, the Kuki Inpi had said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ethnic violence in Manipur since May last year has resulted in the death of over 200 people, while thousands have been rendered homeless.

Read More

Call For 12-hour 'Total Shutdown' Given In Kuki-majority Areas Of Manipur

TAGGED:

KUKI AREASCHURACHANDPURKUKI INPIMANIPUR SHUTDOWN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.