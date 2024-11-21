Manipur MLAs Demand Extension Of AFSPA In 13 Police Jurisdictions

New Delhi: As many as 10 sitting MLAs of the Manipur Assembly adopted a resolution to approach the central government with a demand to extend the Armed Forces Special (Powers) Act (AFSPA) in the remaining 13 police jurisdictions within Imphal Valley to facilitate the recovery of the more than 6,000 sophisticated weapons looted by Meitei militia since May 3, 2023.
"The imposition of AFSPA as per orders dated November 14, 2024, indeed needs immediate review to extend the act in the remaining 13 police jurisdictions within Manipur/Imphal Valley to facilitate the recovery of the more than 6,000 sophisticated weapons looted by Meitei militia since May 3, 2023. This is a long-pending action required to contain the violence," the resolution adopted by the sitting legislators from the Hmar-Kuki-Zo community said.
The development comes days after the Union home ministry reimposed AFSPA in five districts of Manipur. A copy of the resolution, accessed by ETV Bharat, further said Arambai Tenggol and Meitei Leepun (both Meetei civil society organisations) should be declared unlawful organisations.
"The resolution for a declaration by the Government of India, of 'Kuki Militants' responsible for the killing of six innocents, must be preceded by the declaration of the Arambai Tenggol and Meitei Leepun as Unlawful Organisations under relevant laws. Village volunteers are not an organisation, but youth defending their villages from the murderous attacks by Arambai Tenggol, the so-called G5 (a conglomerate of five underground outfits of the Meitei majority) aided by the state police and, in the case of Jiribam by the CRPF," the resolution claimed.
Claiming that the security agencies have started operations against a particular community, the resolution further said, "To start mass operation against only one community is biased, mass operations must be conducted all over the state to recover all illegal arms from all militia groups".
"The resolution seeking the handing over of cases relating to the death of six civilians to NIA also smacks of a communalised state. We recommend that all civilian killings from May 3, 2023, both in the Valley and Hills be handed over to the NIA,” said the resolution.
It also said the Centre and state government must take all necessary steps to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur by initiating dialogues to bring lasting peace to the troubled region.
The resolution has been signed by Haokholet Kipgen, Nemcha Kipgen, Paolienlal Haokip, Letzamang Haokip, Kimneo Haokip Hangshing, Letpao Haokip, Ngursanglur Sanate, LM Khaute, Chinlunthang and Vungzagin Valte.
