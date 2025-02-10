ETV Bharat / state

Manipur Man Attempts To Smuggle Arms, Ammunition To Bangladesh; Arrested In Tripura

Four pistols and ammunition were recovered from the resident of Manipur at Shingicherra in Tripura's Khowai district last evening.

Manipur Man Attempts To Smuggle Arms, Ammunition To Bangladesh; Arrested In Tripura
Manipur man held with arms and ammunition (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 10, 2025, 12:11 PM IST

Agartala: Security agencies, including the customs division, apprehended a man from Manipur late Sunday evening at Shingicherra in Tripura's Khowai district while he was attempting to smuggle arms and ammunition into Bangladesh.

According to Tripura Police sources, officials of the customs division, Agartala, received a tip-off about a Manipur-based individual, allegedly linked to a trans-border syndicate involved in arms and narcotics smuggling, traveling on a Guwahati-Agartala special train from Lumding to Agartala with illegal arms and ammunition.

"Based on the information, a probe was initiated but since the exact delivery location of the arms was uncertain, officers of the customs division, Agartala, maintained a close surveillance on the suspect’s movements. Following an extensive operation that spanned several hours, officers of Teliamura Customs Preventive Force and Divisional Preventive Force, Agartala, led by the deputy commissioner of customs division, successfully intercepted the individual near Shingicherra Border Post as he attempted to smuggle arms and ammunition into Bangladesh through the international border in Khowai," sources said.

During the operation, authorities recovered four 0.32mm pistols of Russian, US and Indian-made, along with 150 rounds of 0.32mm bullets and five magazines from the suspect’s possession.

"A case has been registered under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. The accused has been arrested and presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Khowai, who has remanded him to judicial custody," the source added.

