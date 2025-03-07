ETV Bharat / state

Kuki Zo Council Urges Manipur Governor To Extend Timeline To Surrender Looted Arms

New Delhi: The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) on Friday appealed to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to extend the timeline for the submission of arms for another couple of weeks so that they can make a public call to surrender and submit the looted arms.

“The Kuki-Zo Council will make a public call to surrender and submit the looted arms. This undertaking will be carried out in all the Kuki-Zo inhabited districts. Since the call cannot be implemented in a short matter of time and the due date for the Governor’s call for the submission of arms is the 8th March, 2025. Therefore, the Council would like to humbly request the Hon'ble Governor of Manipur to extend the due date for the submission of arms for another couple of weeks so that proper facilitation of the same can be initiated,” the information secretary of Kuki-Zo Council Khaikhohauh Gangte said.

The decision to appeal Bhalla for the extension of the timeline was taken following a meeting of the Kuki-Zo Council held at Lamka in Manipur on Thursday evening.

Following the imposition of the President’s Rule in Manipur, Governor Bhalla extended the timeline for all the communities to surrender looted arms for two times.

The Kuki-Zo Council reaffirmed the Kuki-Zo’s political demand for a separate administration in the form of a Union Territory with legislature under the Indian Constitution (Modelled Article 239A) and to pursue this demand relentlessly and unceasingly until the demand is fulfilled.

On the matter regarding the free highway movement, the KZC welcomed the MHA move to enforce the free movement of essential commodities within the state. “However, until and unless there can be a pact for cessation of hostilities between the warring communities, the KZC cannot guarantee free movement of people across buffer zones and cannot take responsibility for any untoward incidents,” Gangte said.

The meeting took place in the presence of all the civil society organizations of the Kuki-Zo community, suspension of operation (SoO) groups and the elected representatives in the Manipur Assembly.

“Until a political solution is reached through dialogue, the KZC found it premature for government employees belonging to the Kuki-Zo community to be posted in places where their physical and psychological security cannot be guaranteed,” Gangte stated.