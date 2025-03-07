Kuki Zo Council Urges Manipur Governor To Extend Timeline To Surrender Looted Arms

New Delhi: The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) on Friday appealed to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to extend the timeline for the submission of arms for another couple of weeks so that they can make a public call to surrender and submit the looted arms.
“The Kuki-Zo Council will make a public call to surrender and submit the looted arms. This undertaking will be carried out in all the Kuki-Zo inhabited districts. Since the call cannot be implemented in a short matter of time and the due date for the Governor’s call for the submission of arms is the 8th March, 2025. Therefore, the Council would like to humbly request the Hon'ble Governor of Manipur to extend the due date for the submission of arms for another couple of weeks so that proper facilitation of the same can be initiated,” the information secretary of Kuki-Zo Council Khaikhohauh Gangte said.
The decision to appeal Bhalla for the extension of the timeline was taken following a meeting of the Kuki-Zo Council held at Lamka in Manipur on Thursday evening.
Following the imposition of the President’s Rule in Manipur, Governor Bhalla extended the timeline for all the communities to surrender looted arms for two times.
The Kuki-Zo Council reaffirmed the Kuki-Zo’s political demand for a separate administration in the form of a Union Territory with legislature under the Indian Constitution (Modelled Article 239A) and to pursue this demand relentlessly and unceasingly until the demand is fulfilled.
On the matter regarding the free highway movement, the KZC welcomed the MHA move to enforce the free movement of essential commodities within the state. “However, until and unless there can be a pact for cessation of hostilities between the warring communities, the KZC cannot guarantee free movement of people across buffer zones and cannot take responsibility for any untoward incidents,” Gangte said.
The meeting took place in the presence of all the civil society organizations of the Kuki-Zo community, suspension of operation (SoO) groups and the elected representatives in the Manipur Assembly.
“Until a political solution is reached through dialogue, the KZC found it premature for government employees belonging to the Kuki-Zo community to be posted in places where their physical and psychological security cannot be guaranteed,” Gangte stated.
The KZC also raised questions over the extension of AFSPA in the ten hill districts of Manipur and the exclusion of 19 police station limits in six districts, mostly in the valley.
“Effective recovery of the looted arms in the valley can only be engendered with the uniform application of law,” Gangte said.
Meanwhile, representatives from the Thadou Inpi Manipur (The Apex Body of the Thadou Community in Manipur) and Meitei Alliance (a consortium representing various Meitei organizations based outside Manipur) on Friday resolved for a community understanding for peaceful and harmonious co-existence in Manipur.
The Thadou Inpi Manipur was led by M James Thadou, President of Thadou Inpi, Manipur and the Meitei Alliance was led by Sagolsem Biramani.
The meeting while reaffirming the exigency of taking up initiatives towards promoting the peaceful and harmonious relationship and understanding among diverse communities that shape the cultural fabric of Manipur, also resolved for the preservation and promotion of Manipur as a cohesive and harmonious multi-ethnic society with a sense of unity, integrity, peace, respect and safety among all members of the society.
A joint statement issued after the meeting also emphasised the collaborative approach and community action to address specific genuine concerns of the communities of Manipur and the larger collective interest of Manipur.
The meeting emphasized the recognition of the original inhabitants of Manipur, including all its original communities, and the updating of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).