Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Lifts Indefinite Shutdown, Continues Opposition To Free Movement

Imphal/Churachandpur: The Kuki-Zo Council in Manipur on Thursday lifted the indefinite shutdown in the hill areas imposed since March 9 midnight, but remains firm in opposing the free movement announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the council said in a statement.

"While the shutdown has been lifted from Thursday evening, it is imperative to clarify that the free movement, as announced by the Home Ministry, shall be vehemently opposed by the Kuki-Zo people, as it undermines and dilutes the justice process," the statement read.

On March 1, Shah had directed security forces to ensure free movement of people on all routes in Manipur from March 8 and also called for strict action against those creating obstructions.

There has been an indefinite shutdown in Kuki-Zo areas since Saturday after a youth died and over 40 were injured after protestors clashed with security forces in Kangpokpi district while trying to prevent the movement of a bus from Imphal through their zone.