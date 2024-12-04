ETV Bharat / state

Manipur High Court Institutes Committee to Trace Missing Meitei Man

Guwahati: About a week after a Meitei man went missing from near an Army camp in Imphal, the Manipur High Court on Wednesday instituted a committee to carry out an inquiry into the disappearance of the man.

A Bench of the Manipur High Court headed by Justice D Krishnakumar and Justice Golmei Gaiphulshillu on Wednesday suggested the committee for enquiry into the missing person who was abducted or fled for personal reasons and remained missing since November 25.

The court has constituted the Committee consisting of District Magistrate, Kangpokpi District, Superintendent of Police, Kangpokpi, Superintendent of Police, Imphal West and the Commanding Officer of 57 Mountain Division of Indian Army for conducting enquiry regarding the missing of the said person whether the said person has been abducted in the said camp or fled on his own.

It may be mentioned here that the first hearing of the petition took place on November 27 where the Court issued notices to all the parties. The committee was mandated to probe whether the man had been kidnapped in the Army camp or fled on his own.

“The District Magistrate, being head of the committee, shall serve notice to the petitioner or family members of the petitioner to appear before the committee for enquiry and the enquiry report will be filed before the High Court on the next hearing on December 11", stated the High Court order issued on Wednesday.