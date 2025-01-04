ETV Bharat / state

Manipur Guv Reviews Security Situation In State

Security Advisor to the Manipur government, Kuldiep Singh, DGP Rajiv Singh, and senior officers of CRPF and BSF attended the security meeting.

Manipur Guv Reviews Security Situation In State
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla (Photo/@NBirenSingh)
By PTI

Published : 30 minutes ago

Imphal: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Saturday chaired a meeting with senior police, CRPF, BSF, and Assam Rifles officials and reviewed the comprehensive security situation in the state, an official release said.

"The Governor of Manipur chaired a security meeting at Raj Bhavan in Imphal today," it said. "Taking stock of the prevailing law and order situation, the Governor reviewed the security apparatus and its arrangements throughout the state, with a particular focus on border areas," the release issued by Raj Bhavan said.

The Governor directed the state DGP to prioritise the safety and security of the people and urged officers from the Army and paramilitary forces to extend their fullest cooperation to the administration in maintaining law and order in the state.

Security Advisor to Manipur government, Kuldiep Singh, DGP Rajiv Singh, IGAR (South) Maj Gen Ravroop Singh and senior officers of CRPF and BSF attended the security meeting, it said. Bhalla, a former Union Home Secretary, took oath as the 19th governor of Manipur on Friday.

TAGGED:

