Manipur Govt Lifts Suspension On Internet Services

Internet services were suspended in nine districts of Manipur on November 16 after violence broke out.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 35 minutes ago

Guwahati: The BJP-led government in Manipur has lifted the temporary suspension of mobile internet in nine districts after reviewing law and order on Monday.

A notification issued by the State Home Commissioner on Monday stated that temporary suspension of internet and data services have been lifted from Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Jiribam and Pherzawl districts of Manipur after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation.

The government, however, appealed to the people and internet users to refrain from activities that may cause a threat to general law and order situation in the state, which may warrant temporary suspension of internet services in future.

The Manipur government had resorted to temporarily suspend the internet and data services in nine districts following a spate in violence on November 16 and it was being periodically reviewed and extended. Fresh violence in Manipur which started early last month also forced the authorities concerned to impose a curfew in some districts.

On Saturday, the government decided to withdraw curfew from Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal and Bishnupur districts from 5 am to 4 pm following improvement in the law and order situation.

At least 18 people were killed in recent violence in Manipur's Jiribam district that started in early November this year. While the violence started after armed miscreants killed one at Zairwan village in Jiribam, 10 youths were killed by the CRPF forces in an encounter on November 11. Two others were found the same day from Jakurdhor area while six persons, including three children, went missing. The bodies of the six were later recovered from different places leading to severe protests in Imphal Valley, which forced the government to impose the suspension of internet services.

TAGGED:

