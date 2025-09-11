ETV Bharat / state

Manipur Govt Bans Air Guns in Churachandpur Ahead Of PM's Likely Visit

This would be Modi's first visit to Manipur after ethnic violence broke out between Kukis and Meiteis in May 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File/IANS)
By PTI

Published : September 11, 2025 at 9:08 AM IST

1 Min Read
Imphal: The Manipur government banned air guns in Churachandpur district in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's likely visit on September 13, according to an order.

The order issued by District Magistrate Dharun Kumar S said the "use, carrying and brandishing" of air guns in Churachandpur district have been banned with immediate effect and until further orders under Section 163 of the BNSS.

"VVIP is scheduled to visit Churachandpur district, and elaborate security arrangements are being made to ensure smooth conduct of the programme. It has been observed that the carrying, use or brandishing of air guns may cause alarm, confusion or pose a potential security threat during the VVIP movement," the order said on Wednesday.

"Any person found violating this order shall be liable for action under the relevant provisions of law, and the Superintendent of Police, Churachandpur, shall ensure strict enforcement of the order," it said.

PM Modi is likely to arrive in the state from Mizoram, but there has been no official announcement regarding it, either from New Delhi or Imphal. Several preparatory meetings have been held in the state in view of the visit.

This would be Modi's first visit to Manipur after ethnic violence broke out between Kukis and Meiteis in May 2023. Over 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless as a result of the violence.

Churachandpur is the stronghold of the tribal Kuki community.

