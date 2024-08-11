Manipur: Former MLA's Wife Killed In Bomb Blast, 4 Others In Gunfight Between Militants, Village Volunteers

Imphal: A former MLA's wife was killed in a bomb blast in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, officials said on Sunday. The bomb blast was triggered at a house adjacent to that of former Saikul MLA Yamthong Haokip on Saturday evening, they said.

Sapam Charubala, the second wife of Haokip, was injured in the blast and was taken to a health facility in Saikul but later succumbed to her injuries, the officials said. Haokip was also in his house when the blast took place but he was not injured in the incident. Police are investigating the matter.

Four Killed In Gunfight In Tengnoupal

Four armed men were killed in a fratricidal shoot-out between militants and village volunteers of the same community in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, police said. A militant belonging to the United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF) and three village volunteers of the same community were killed in the gunfight in Molnom area on Friday.

In retaliation to the killings, village volunteers set ablaze the residence of UKLF self-styled chairman S S Haokip. Control over levy in Pallel area is suspected to be behind the gunfight, officials said. Security forces conducted search operations but no arrests have been made so far, they said, adding the situation is under control.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May last year.