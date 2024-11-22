ETV Bharat / state

Manipur Ethnic Violence Claimed 258 Lives Since May Last Year: Security Advisor

The ethnic violence in Manipur has claimed 258 lives since May last year. The security advisor said 32 people were arrested in connection with vandalism.

Manipur Ethnic Violence Claimed 258 Lives Since May Last Year: Security Advisor
Representational Image (PTI)
By PTI

Imphal: The ethnic violence in Manipur has claimed 258 lives since May last year, the state government's Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh said on Friday.

He said that the state would get around 90 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), over and above the 198 companies that are already in Manipur.

"The total number of deaths is 258 including militants," Singh while addressing a press conference after holding a security review meeting here.

The security advisor said that 32 people were arrested in connection with vandalism and torching of properties of ministers and MLAs while around 3,000 looted weapons have been recovered.

