Manipur: Displacement Still A Worry, Security Surveillance On With River Patrols, Drones In Violence-Hit Jiribam

Jiribam (Manipur): Amid the spectre of more violence and the administrations' efforts to bring back displaced families from Manipur to Assam following attacks large-scale, a joint combing operation was conducted by the Assam Rifles along with CRPF and Manipur Police in the Jiribam district of Manipur to reinforce security and stability in the district.

The team, comprising over 100 security personnel, launched crackdown at the sensitive areas of Guwakhal and Harinagar of Manipur on Wednesday after miscreants attempted to torch an abandoned house in the area.

River patrols and drones are also being extensively used to secure and dominate the affected areas of Jiribam. The security forces are also in constant talks with local leaders and various CSOs (Civil Society Organisations) to ensure the return of displaced people to their homes. Locals have appreciated the efforts of the security forces to restore peace and normalcy in the region, while the neighbouring state of Assam has coordinated with the Manipur state's police to check and restrict the movement of miscreants from Cachar to Jiribam.

The coordinated effort between Assam Rifles, the CRPF, and the local police demonstrated a unified front of security forces, making it unequivocally clear that even isolated incidents of violence or arson will not be tolerated, Assam Rifles said.