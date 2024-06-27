ETV Bharat / state

Manipur: Displacement Still A Worry, Security Surveillance On With River Patrols, Drones In Violence-Hit Jiribam

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 27, 2024, 7:41 AM IST

The security forces' team, comprising over 100 security personnel, launched crackdown at the sensitive areas of Guwakhal and Harinagar of Manipur after miscreants attempted to torch an abandoned house in the area. The coordinated effort between Assam Rifles, the CRPF, and the local police demonstrated a unified front of security forces, making it unequivocally clear that even isolated incidents of violence or arson will not be tolerated, Assam Rifles said.

Security forces during search operation for insurgents after torching of house in Manipur's Jiribam.
Security forces during search operation for insurgents after torching of house in Manipur's Jiribam. (Courtesy: @manipur_police)

Jiribam (Manipur): Amid the spectre of more violence and the administrations' efforts to bring back displaced families from Manipur to Assam following attacks large-scale, a joint combing operation was conducted by the Assam Rifles along with CRPF and Manipur Police in the Jiribam district of Manipur to reinforce security and stability in the district.

The team, comprising over 100 security personnel, launched crackdown at the sensitive areas of Guwakhal and Harinagar of Manipur on Wednesday after miscreants attempted to torch an abandoned house in the area.

River patrols and drones are also being extensively used to secure and dominate the affected areas of Jiribam. The security forces are also in constant talks with local leaders and various CSOs (Civil Society Organisations) to ensure the return of displaced people to their homes. Locals have appreciated the efforts of the security forces to restore peace and normalcy in the region, while the neighbouring state of Assam has coordinated with the Manipur state's police to check and restrict the movement of miscreants from Cachar to Jiribam.

The coordinated effort between Assam Rifles, the CRPF, and the local police demonstrated a unified front of security forces, making it unequivocally clear that even isolated incidents of violence or arson will not be tolerated, Assam Rifles said.

Earlier, on June 12, to provide essential services and support to the internally displaced people (IDPs) of the Jiribam district, Assam Rifles organised a comprehensive medical camp and distributed much-needed relief materials to them.

This initiative was part of Assam Rifles' ongoing humanitarian assistance programme aimed at alleviating the challenges faced by displaced families due to the current security situation. The medical camp saw a significant turnout of IDPs who benefited from medical checkups, treatment, and essential medicines.

A team of experienced doctors and medical staff from Assam Rifles provided the services to the locals. Special attention was given to children, elderly people, and expecting mothers to ensure their immediate health concerns were addressed.

Amidst the present security situation in Jiribam, Assam Rifles has been actively involved in maintaining peace and order in the region. Their efforts not only focus on security aspects but also on providing humanitarian aid to mitigate the impact of displacement on the local population.

