Manipur Crisis: MHA Team Meets Representatives Of Kuki And Meitei Outfits

Guwahati: Amid the ongoing tension in Manipur, a team of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) led by AK Mishra met representatives of Kuki and Meitei organisations on Thursday.

The team led by Mishra, who is MHA's advisor for Northeast, visited Manipur and met Meitei civil society organisations in Imphal and the Kuki Zo Council at Churachandpur. The team explained to the outfits the Central government's roadmap to bring peace to the ethnic strife-hit state. Fresh problems have started in Manipur since March 8 when the administration tried to ensure free movement across the state by running state-run buses on different routes. Union Home minister Amit Shah had on March 1 instructed the security forces deployed in the state to ensure free movement for all communities across the state.

The Kuki groups, however, opposed the free movement bid and held road blockades in some areas leading to action by the security forces. At least one person died and 40 others were injured during the security forces' action on March 8 leading to clamping of shutdown in Churachandpur and other Kuki areas. Security sources confirmed that the meeting took place at the Deputy Commissioner’s office and was attended by members of various Kuki-Zo organizations, including the Kangpokpi-based Committee on Tribal Unity, Churachandpur-based Kuki Zo Council, and the Pherzawl and Jiribam-based Indigenous Tribes Advocacy Committee.

Regarding the suspension of operations (SOO) agreement between the Centre and Kuki armed groups, Mishra clarified that while the agreement has lapsed, it has not been abrogated. He assured that the pact would be modified and revised in due course as part of the Centre’s broader strategy to address the ongoing tensions and find a sustainable resolution to the crisis.