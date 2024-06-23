ETV Bharat / state

Manipur CM In Assam To Talk Militancy, Security Along Jiribam-Cachar Boundary With Himanta

By PTI

Published : Jun 23, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

To discuss the security situation along the inter-state boundary, Manipur CM N Biren Singh Singh, along with senior minister L Susindro Singh, left for Guwahati on Saturday evening, an official said. Assam CM Sarma had on Saturday asked officials concerned to ensure there is no spillover of Manipur's ethnic violence into Assam and that all humanitarian aid is provided to the people seeking refuge from the neighbouring state.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh. (IANS)

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is in Guwahati to discuss security issues along the Jiribam-Cachar inter-state boundary with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, an official said on Sunday.

Following incidents of ethnic violence in Manipur's Jiribam in the first week of June, many people from the state have taken refuge in adjoining Cachar district in southern Assam.

To discuss the security situation along the inter-state boundary, Singh, along with senior minister L Susindro Singh, left for Guwahati on Saturday evening, the official said.

The two CMs are also likely to discuss coordination among police forces to effectively deal with militants active along the inter-state boundary, he said.

Singh is likely to return to Manipur on Sunday, another official said. Sarma had on Saturday asked officials concerned to ensure there is no spillover of Manipur's ethnic violence into Assam and that all humanitarian aid is provided to the people seeking refuge from the neighbouring state.

Tight vigil is being maintained along the Assam-Manipur inter-state boundary and patrolling and area domination is being conducted, a police officer said.

Jiribam, which has a diverse ethnic composition of Meiteis, Muslims, Nagas, Kukis and non-Manipuris, had so far remained unaffected by the ethnic strife that has been raging in Manipur since May last year.

The ethnic conflict between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kukis has led to the deaths of over 200 people, and rendered thousands of people homeless.

