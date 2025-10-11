ETV Bharat / state

Manipur, Chhattisgarh And J&K Report Maximum Civilian Casualties In Police Operations: NCRB

New Delhi: The majority of civilian casualties during police operations has been reported from Manipur, Chhattisgarh and Jammu & Kashmir as the latest edition of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) revealed that as many as 24 civilians were killed in police firing and six in lathi charge in Manipur in 2023, whereas five civilians were killed in police firing and five in bomb blasts in J&K during the same period.

However, the maximum casualty of police personnel was reported from Chhattisgarh, where 26 were killed by left-wing extremists in 2023. NCRB data shows a total of 318 personnel were martyred in 2023, with Maharashtra registering the maximum casualties of 44, followed by 36 in Tamil Nadu (35 in accidents and one in riots) and 33 in Rajasthan (32 in accidents and one by criminal gangs).

"States like Manipur, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and a few others are fighting the menace of insurgency and left-wing extremism. So, civilian casualties do take place in these States. However, law-enforcing agencies always adopt maximum precautions to avert such casualties," said Prakash Singh, former UP DGP and a renowned security expert.