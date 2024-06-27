Manipur BJP President Meets Shah, Discusses Current Situation

Imphal: BJP's Manipur president A Sharda Devi met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday and held an extensive discussion on the current situation in the ethnic strife-hit state.
Devi said that she urged for immediate attention to bring permanent solution and tranquillity to the state. "Met Hon'ble Home Minister, Mananiya Shri @AmitShah ji, for an extensive discussion on the current situation in Manipur. Conveyed the people's aspirations and urged immediate attention to bring permanent solution and tranquillity to the state, while appreciating the ongoing efforts," she posted on X.