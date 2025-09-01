ETV Bharat / state

Manipur Arms Smuggling Exposed: UNLF(P) Nexus with Khalistani And Myanmar Networks Unraveled

New Delhi: Manipur has become a centre point for arms smuggling from Myanmar, which has wider significance for India’s national security, an investigation has revealed.

In a breakthrough, an input provided by the security agencies from Punjab and Bihar has recently led to the seizure of a huge cache of arms and ammunition from different places in Manipur.

The subsequent investigation and interrogation of a few arrested accused have revealed that arms are smuggled into Manipur from Myanmar and distributed to other states across India.

“The case is busted after receiving inputs from Punjab and Bihar. The accused were supplying arms to Khalistani members, terrorists in J&K and Maoists and other gangs across India. They belong to the United National Liberation Front-Pambei (UNLF-P),” a senior official quoting the interrogation report said.

During the anti-insurgency operation that was carried out in July, as many as four members of an inter-state organised arms smuggling syndicate were arrested by the Manipur Police in the greater Imphal area.

Among those apprehended was Sinam Somendro Meitei alias ‘Richard’ (43), a self-styled Lieutenant Colonel and Project Secretary of the banned UNLF(P). The others included Lanchenba Nongthomba (24), RK Abothe Singh (33), Singjamei Chirom Leikai and Bishwanath Thokchom (21).

The police in Manipur informed a court that a large cache of arms was recovered during the operation, including Glocks, Sig Sauers, Smith and Wessons, Berettas, and multiple magazines and rounds. Mobile phones and wireless sets were also seized.

According to the court documents viewed by ETV, the arrested accused were involved in an arms racket, and they were smuggling arms to the purchaser in other states.

Officials revealed that the investigation began with the arrest of Lanchenba Nongthomba, proprietor of a registered gun house, who had been issuing fake receipts for undocumented arms.

Nongthomba’s interrogation led authorities to Richard, exposing a transnational gun-running route through Myanmar’s porous border. The seized weapons, mostly foreign-made, are suspected to have been smuggled into India and laundered into legitimacy using fake cash memos, district-level licensing corruption, and forged customs declarations.

UNLF(P), which entered into a ceasefire with the Manipur government in November 2023, has now been accused of breaching its terms. Richard, a known repeat offender with arrests dating back to 1995 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), allegedly continued to operate the smuggling ring while leveraging the group’s peace talks to shield his actions.