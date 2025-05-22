ETV Bharat / state

Manipur: 48-Hour Bandh Affects Normal Life in Imphal Valley

Guwahati: The 48-hour state-wide bandh called by Meitei organisation Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) in protest against the removal of the state's name from a government bus affected normal life across the five districts of Imphal Valley on Thursday.

All business establishments, educational institutions, and government and private offices were closed, and public transport remained off the roads.

At Wangkhei, Khurai, Kongba in Imphal East district and Kwakeithel, Naoremthong in Imphal West district, bandh supporters came out on the streets to enforce the shutdown and asked any individual outside their homes to return back. The bandh started on Wednesday at midnight.

Bandh supporters also burned tyres on the roads at Naoremthong, Kwakeithel, Khurai and Wangkhei in the state capital, Imphal.

Security has been tightened across Imphal to prevent any untoward incident.

Central forces personnel have been deployed at strategic places across all points leading to the Raj Bhavan.

The Manipur government on Wednesday ordered a probe into the allegations that security personnel forced to cover the state's name on a bus taking journalists to the Shirui Lily festival.

It was alleged that security forces had stopped the state-run bus, on which journalists were being taken by the government to cover the tourism festival in Ukhrul district on Tuesday, and forced the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) staffers to cover the state's name written on the windshield with a white paper.