Food Poisoning Deaths In Odisha: Mango Kernels Land Two More In ICU Amid Political Slugfest

Cuttack: The row over the food poisoning incident in Odisha is far from over as two more persons are fighting for their lives in the Intensive Care Unit of a specialised hospital here after consuming mango kernels.

Tuni Majhi and Jeeta Majhi, both 30, were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital after their health deteriorated, showing high fever, vomiting, and liver infection at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Both patients are now undergoing treatment in the medicine ICU of the teaching hospital.

Dr Jayanta Panda Panda said a team of doctors from the critical care units of the hospital were attending to them round-the-clock.

“We are on high alert and giving the patients the best possible care to manage their symptoms and stabilise their condition. Necessary tests have been done, and we are awaiting the reports for minute treatment and upgrade treatment accordingly,” he said.

This comes amid a political slugfest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress party in the state over the alleged death of two women in Kandhmal district due to food poisoning after eating mango kernels.