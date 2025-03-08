Miracle Or Science? A Tree In Jharkhand's Palamu Bears Mango And Neem Fruits

Palamu: Nature has bestowed human beings with enormous creativity. But it can also be baffling. A tree in Palamu which is part mango and part neem has been baffling onlookers and locals for ages.

The tree, at Bankheta turn under Chainpur police station of Palamu, is part mango and part neem. The tree grows from a common root and bears mango and neem. The mangoes and neem fruits taste as usual. Jitendra Prasad of Bankheta said the tree is over 80 years old. "It is a miracle and a gift of nature," he said. Lalita Devi, another local said the fruits from the tree have their own distinct taste.

While locals term it a miracle of nature, the phenomenon has been explained in science as symbiosis. Under the phenomenon, two different trees are connected to each other. Horticulture expert, Prof DS Srivastava said the seed of a neem plant must have been dropped at the mango tree by a tree. "A mynah must have done this as it is fond of neem fruit," he said. More than one type of fruit on the same tree can also be grown using a process called grafting. The different fruits can maintain their own flavor, appearance, and ripening times. As part of the procedure, a slice of a fruit tree with buds is inserted into a matching incision in a host tree. Then an electrical tape is used to hold the pieces together. The different types of fruit on the tree can ripen at different times.

There are several types of such trees like the fruit salad tree which can grow plums, apricots, peaches and more. The other is 3-in-1 Apple Tree which grows three different varieties of apples and combination fruit trees which can produce a variety of fruit over many weeks.