Mangaluru’s Srinivas Engineering College Students Develop Drone Capable of Carrying Humans

Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada): In a breakthrough, students of Srinivas Engineering College in Mukka, Mangaluru, have developed a drone capable of carrying human passengers — a first-of-its-kind attempt from this region.

Drones are no longer new in today’s world. While small drones are commonly used for photography, surveillance, and even transporting goods, the idea of creating a drone that can carry a human has remained largely unexplored. The students of Srinivas Engineering College have now taken a bold step forward by building such a machine.

Specifications of the Human-Carrying Drone

The drone, weighing 120 kilograms, is designed to carry a person weighing up to 50–60 kilograms. It can fly up to an altitude of 2 kilometers and cover a distance of 15 kilometers on a single flight. Equipped with eight motors and powered by six lithium batteries, the drone can generate about 4 kilowatts of power and remain airborne for around 17 to 18 minutes.

The project is the result of collaboration between the Mechanical Engineering, Electronics and AI, Robotics, and Aircraft Maintenance Engineering departments of the college. The design is based on an octa-copter model and is remotely controlled within a range of 15 kilometers.

Emergency and Medical Use Cases

The students developed the drone with a vision to aid in emergency situations. It could prove useful during floods, road accidents, or in transporting patients to hospitals when conventional ambulances face delays due to traffic jams or accessibility issues. The drone may also be used to deliver medicines, medical staff, and essential supplies to remote or disaster-hit regions.

“This project has been developed under the guidance of the institution, after a detailed study of materials, battery requirements, and aerodynamics. If further developed, it can carry heavier loads and serve more practical uses,” said Vishakh, one of the students involved in the project.

Voices Behind the Innovation

Project mentor Prof. Vishwas Shetty, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering, explained, “We developed this drone under the concept of Air Lift, with medical emergencies in mind. The idea was to create a model similar to a medical ambulance in the air. Its range of 15 kilometers makes it ideal for transporting patients quickly to hospitals.”

Praveen, Director of Research at Srinivas University, said, “Our students have built a drone that can potentially transport patients over a distance of 15 kilometers. In situations like traffic congestion, this drone can help take patients swiftly to hospitals.”

Praising the students, C.A. Raghavendra Rao, chancellor of Srinivas University, said, “Our students are very dynamic, and this innovation proves their exceptional capabilities. Developing a drone that can carry humans is truly a remarkable achievement.”

A Step Toward the Future

The project is still in its early stage and requires further development for real-world deployment. However, the attempt marks a significant leap in student-led innovation in Karnataka. If perfected, such drones could transform medical response and emergency rescue operations in the future.: